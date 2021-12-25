Exclusive Photos: Smugglers Move Migrants into Texas on Christmas Eve

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Cartel Smugglers continued their work on Christmas Eve moving more than 200 migrants across the Rio Grande in the Border Patrol’s busiest sector. As many celebrated the holidays on both sides of the border, the smugglers and Border Patrol agents engaged in what has become routine business on the southwest border. Breitbart Texas traveled to several border towns in the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector and witnessed the interactions that did not take a break for Christmas. As residents attended mass on Friday evening, smugglers in Roma, Texas, ferried migrants across the Rio Grande...



Read More...