Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Due To Staffing Shortages

December 25, 2021   |   FROM:
You see what happens when fascists corporations go along with tyrants and the people resist?  This! You Have The Power To Stop The Tyranny: California School District Reverses Child Shot Mandate After Thousands Of Parents Refused To Comply As Mandates Rolled Out, Dozens Of Politicians Invested In Vax Companies, Directly Profiting From Their Own Policies …


