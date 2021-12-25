Is the Chinese Communist Party Orchestrating the New Global Wave of COVID-19 Lockdowns?

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Cities across the world are now undergoing a new wave of lockdowns due to the coronavirus. But are these new—and in some cases draconian—lockdown policies actually a result of the Chinese regime using its network of communist parties, politicians, and scientists to orchestrate the whole thing? Using Britain as an example, Trevor Loudon exposes how the Communist Party of China uses lockdowns.



