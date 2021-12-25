Judge Orders New York Times to Return Project Veritas Internal Memos

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A New York state judge on Friday ordered the New York Times to return internal documents to the conservative activist group Project Veritas, a restriction the newspaper said violates decades of First Amendment protections. In an unusual written ruling, Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court directed the New York Times to return to Project Veritas any physical copies of legal memos prepared by one of the group's lawyers, and to destroy electronic versions. Wood had entered a temporary order against the New York Times last month, drawing criticism from freedom of the press advocates. Project Veritas, led...



