LAPD officer placed on leave as officials investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Los Angeles Police Department officer who opened fire on a suspect in a Burlington store in North Hollywood on Thursday has been placed on leave as officials investigate the shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. The investigation has been handed to the California Department of Justice under a new law that requires any deadly shooting at the hands of an officer — intentional or not — to be investigated by the state's attorney general. Police responded to the store Thursday morning after several 911 calls reported possible shots fired. They encountered a suspect who allegedly...



Read More...