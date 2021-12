MSNBC Guest: "MY FAVORITE THING to do, just HATING ON CHRISTMAS."

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"I'm always having the woke Christmas. So, you know, I'm always hating on Christmas, and telling everybody that Kwaanza is a better holiday than Christmas. So that's my favorite thing to do, just hating on Christmas." Michael Harriot, on Tiffany Cross's MSNBC show. View the video at link.



