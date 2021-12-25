New Vaccine Study From Denmark Suggests mRNA Vaccines Actually Increase Probability of Being Infected With Omicron After 90 Days

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

With the spread of Omicron for the last couple of months, members of the Branch Covidian Cult have been freebasing their latest fix for panic, fed to them by their dealers and the other members of the fear cartel. As they froth at the mouth, demanding that we partake of their mind-altering drug-of-choice, their monotonal chant drones on, demanding we “follow the science” and “trust the scientists” absent a single study supporting their fear, without identifying a single scientist whom we should trust, and, more importantly, why we should trust them. Fauci has become a meme of himself in recent...



Read More...