NY Times Editor Carlos Tejada, 49, Dies of Heart Attack a Day After Getting His Covid Booster Shot

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Sad news is coming from the NY Times as Deputy Asia Editor Carlos Tejada has died from a heart attack. In their 700+ word article discussing his life and career, they mentioned how he died but omitted one extremely important detail. Tejada, 49, received his booster shot the day before his death. Independent Journalist Alex Berenson reported on his Substack: Carlos Tejada was married and had two children; he spent his career at the Wall Street Journal before joining the Times in 2016. In July, he received a Johnson & Johnson DNA/AAV Covid vaccine. He was thankful to get it,...



