POLL: "Which is more effective in preventing COVID-19?" (Rasmussen)

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

@Rasmussen_Poll "Which is more effective in preventing COVID-19?" DEM: DEM - Nat Immune: 17% DEM - Vaccine: 61% DEM - Both Equal: 13% INDY: IND - Nat Immune: 31% IND - Vaccine: 33% IND - Both Equal: 26% GOP: GOP - Nat Immune: 43% GOP - Vaccine: 25% GPO - Both Equal: 24%



