ProTip: When Running for Congress in New York, Don’t Call People Living There “New Yorkians”

December 25, 2021 | FROM: LIBERTY DAILY

Christmas came early for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) when one of her potential opponents in 2022 apparently doesn’t know what to call the people he hopes to represent. According to Fox News:

New Yorker. It’s what residents of the Empire State have long called themselves. It’s even the name of a magazine – and for more than a half-century it was the name of a model of Chrysler automobile. So it’s probably no surprise that a Democrat hoping to win a primary next year and then unseat GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District drew some mockery Friday when he referred to the state’s voters as “New Yorkians.”

Santa came early to #NY21 !! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night https://t.co/21hYIAoVxL — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 24, 2021

Anyone who thinks this is a minor gaffe that people will forget come election time has never lived in New York. I have, and I can tell you with a certainty that this will follow Matt Putorti for all of time. He might as well move and become a Phillies and Eagles fan.

The post ProTip: When Running for Congress in New York, Don’t Call People Living There “New Yorkians” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...