Rand Paul mocks Democrats for failing to pass cannabis reforms

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

@RandPaulDemocrats control the House, Senate and White House and we still can’t get cannabis banking reform bills passed. This should be a complete no brainer, as so many states have legalized now and we need business to operate. I would go much further and end the federal war on a plant entirely, but at LEAST let legal business operate as legal business. It probably doesn’t help that the two Democrat leaders are almost as old as the movie Reefer Madness, and clearly gave it two thumbs up when they watched it. The war on cannabis is among the many dumb...



