Sarah Palin says she'll get coronavirus vaccine 'over my dead body'

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Sarah Palin used strong language while addressing the crowd at the conservative AmericaFest 2021 in Phoenix on Sunday as she announced she would never get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” Palin said. “I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.” The former Republican Alaskan governor and vice-presidential candidate contracted the coronavirus in March. Palin went on to state she believes there are more people against the vaccine mandates than those who support them. “I think if enough of us...



Read More...