Socialism Makes You Grumpy

December 25, 2021   |  

If socialism is so wonderful, why is everyone who lives under it so grumpy? Is it the high taxes? Is it the corruption? Is it the unfair robbing from the deserving hard workers and rewarding the lazy do nothing slackers? Every time is visit a socialist state I’m struck by the high level of sheer grumpiness.

