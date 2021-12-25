Texas high school shooter granted bond arrested for violating terms of release

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A Texas teen accused of opening fire on a classmate at Timberview High School is back behind bars for Christmas after allegedly violating the terms of his bond, according to media reports Timothy Simpkins, 18, was busted Thursday after a court-ordered urinalysis returned a positive result for an illicit substance, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The terms of Simpkins $75,000 bond prohibit the use of drugs and alcohol. Simpkins had earlier sought a judge's permission to attend church on Sundays. The request hadn't yet been ruled on, according to the local newspaper. Many people criticized Simpkins' release on social media....



