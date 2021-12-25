"The Firstborn Son Is Presented in the Temple" (Sermon for the First Sunday after Christmas, on Luke 2:22-40)

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

“The Firstborn Son Is Presented in the Temple” (Luke 2:22-40) Yesterday was Christmas, and now we’re into the days after Christmas. For us, these days mean eating leftovers, returning gifts that don’t fit, and taking down the decorations. But what about for Jesus? What did the days after his birth mean for him? Our text is one the few places we have an account of what happened during that time. It’s the story of what happened forty days after his birth, when “The Firstborn Son Is Presented in the Temple.” Actually, the first event after Christmas we have is found...



Read More...