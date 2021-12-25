The hikers had no way to call 911. Until they found another hiker’s cellphone

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

After Matthew Jaurequi lost his footing on an icy trail and began to slide, his friend tried to grab him. Both hikers coasted about 150 feet down from Icehouse Saddle near Mount Baldy on Tuesday, losing their cellphones during the precipitous descent, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Jaurequi slammed into a tree and was badly injured. They had no way to call for help. Then, as Jaurequi was moving to a safer spot, he jabbed at the snow with a stick and hit something — a cellphone. It had 1% battery — enough to dial 911. The...



Read More...