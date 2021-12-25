UK to Consider Imposing New Lockdown Rules as Early as Next Week: Report

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

UK Ministers are reportedly set to meet as early as Monday in order to discuss implementing new lockdown rules, despite criticisms of the government doomsday modelling predictions. Amid concerns over the omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus, British ministers are set to convene by as soon as Monday to possibly reimpose new lockdown restrictions in England.



Read More...