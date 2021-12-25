Wife of French President Macron is fighting bizarre rumor that she is transgender

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Brigette Macron is the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and she’s the target of internet rumors that have falsely stated that she’s transgender. She's now taking legal action. The rumors claim that the French first lady was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux and were published on a far-right website in September. From there, the rumors were widely circulated across the internet by conspiracy theorists, according to the BBC. Natacha Rey is one of the figures that has pushed the lies about Macron in a far-right journal. After Rey’s piece was published it began picking up traction and...



Read More...