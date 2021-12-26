A New Hampshire woman came home from the airport and found dog food in her luggage instead of the $3,000 worth of gifts she bought in Europe

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Gina Sheldon had been traveling in Italy and France and bought more than $3,000 worth of gifts. When she opened up her luggage, she found dog food, an old T-shirt, and a bottle of shaving cream. The flight was booked through Delta but operated by Air France. In a statement to WMUR-TV, Delta apologized for Sheldon's experience.



Read More...