Anti-Vaxx Podcaster Reportedly on Ventilator After Attending QAnon-Friendly Event in Texas

Attorney Lin Wood announced on Friday that podcaster Doug Kuzma, a supporter of former President Donald Trump known for his anti-vaccine stance, is in the hospital due to COVID after attending a QAnon-friendly conference in Texas earlier this month. Wood wrote in a Telegram post that he received a call for help from Kuzma's administrator, who said the Frog News Network host had been suffering from the disease and his lungs were not responding to treatment. According to Telegram posts by Frog News Network on Saturday, Kuzma was placed on a ventilator early Christmas morning and was unconscious and unable...



