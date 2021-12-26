Booster shots protect against symptomatic Omicron infection for about 10 weeks, study finds – which could mean more doses for some in 2022

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Booster protection against symptomatic illness caused by the Omicron variant dropped by up to 25% within 10 weeks, new real-world data found - though it's not yet clear whether everyone may need further doses in 2022. The UK Health Security Agency said protection against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the variant dropped from 70% to 45% after a Pfizer booster for those initially vaccinated with the shot developed by Pfizer with BioNTech. In the same analysis published on Thursday, the agency found the effectiveness of Moderna's booster paired with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine held at 70% to 75% for...



