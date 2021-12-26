Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 26-Dec-2021; Feast of the Holy Family

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

December 26th, 2021 Feast of the Holy Family St. Anne's church, Amager, Copenhagen, Denmark Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White First reading1 Samuel 1:20-22,24-28 ©This is the child I prayed for: he is made over to the Lord.Hannah conceived and gave birth to a son, and called him Samuel ‘since’ she said ‘I asked the Lord for him.’ When a year had gone by, the husband Elkanah went up again with all his family to offer the annual sacrifice to the Lord and to fulfil his vow. Hannah, however, did not go up, having said to her husband, ‘Not before the...



Read More...