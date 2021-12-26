Covid: £10m Bounce Back Loan (PPP) fraudsters jailed

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Two men have been jailed for a total of 33 years for running a £70m money laundering scheme, £10m of which came from fraudulent Covid loans. Artem Terzyan, 38, from Russia and Deivis Grochiatskij, 44, from Lithuania were sentenced earlier this month at Kingston Crown Court. Police believe the Bounce Back Loan fraud was one of the largest since the scheme started in 2020. At present, police have recovered only £17,000, with most money sent abroad. Details of the case can be reported after court restrictions were lifted. The two men were first arrested in 2018 following a police operation...



