Hillary Clinton now 'advising' Kamala Harris how to be popular

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"If anything out there sounds like Mission: Fail, it's the unpopular Kamala Harris going to the unpopular Hillary Clinton for advice on how to be popular with voters. Even Democrats can't stand her. It's like Joe Biden going to Jimmy Carter on how to get a rip-roaring economy going. (And that seems to have happened, too). So here we are, with the mendicant and her mentor -- with cackling that can be heard a mile away: Vice President Kamala Harris is turning to Hillary Clinton for advice on plotting "a path forward," according to a new report. The New York...



Read More...