IMPORTANT FROM WASHINGTON; Nature of the British Demands Upon Our Government; A Reported Extraordinary Cabinet Session (12/26/1861)

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, Dec. 25. The Cabinet is alleged to have had a special and extraordinary session to-day, to consider the demands of Lord LYONS in behalf of the British Government in the Trent affair. These demands are said to be an apology, and the restitution of MASON and SLIDELL to British custody. It is understood that our Government is ready to disavow the act of Capt. WILKES, and to deliver up MASON and SLIDELL, if that be the only means of purchasing peace with England; but, as a condition of this disavowal and restitution, it is said that our Government...



