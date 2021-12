Joe Biden Celebrates Kwanzaa – A Phony Holiday Created by a Violent Felon Who Tortured Two Naked Women

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Joe Biden celebrated the ‘joy’ of Kwanzaa on Sunday. Kwanzaa is a phony holiday created in 1966 by black radical Ron Everett — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, a violent felon who tortured two naked black women.



