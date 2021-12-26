Let's Celebrate the Donald Trump Christmas Miracle

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Guess what? I scored big for Christmas. I got my number-one gift. Actually, 80 million Trump warriors (aka "deplorables") scored big for Christmas. Because we all asked Santa for a Trump comeback. Well, we got more than we hoped for. Because Trump has made perhaps the biggest comeback in history. And he did it far faster than anyone imagined possible. I call it "The Donald Trump Christmas Miracle." But of course, you'd never know it if you read, watch or listen to mainstream media. Trump's amazing comeback has been buried and blacked out just like stories about Hunter Biden's laptop....



