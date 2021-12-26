Minnesota School Board Votes Unanimously to Allow Extra Pay for Non-White Teachers, Racial Segregation of Staff

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Mankato School Board in Minnesota voted unanimously for a new policy that allows non-white teachers exclusively to be eligible for “additional stipends,” and for teachers to be segregated by race. State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R), however, condemned the new policy, which mirrors a new Minnesota statute. “Our largest local school district just voted to pay people differently, not on merit, or by the content of their character, but based solely on the color of their skin,” he said.



