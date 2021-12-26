New studies show that the COVID vaccines damage your immune system, likely permanently

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The vaccines are making it more likely you'll be infected with Omicron 90 days after you are fully vaccinated. To keep vaccine effectiveness high against omicron, vaccination every 30 days is needed.Steve KirschDec 24 Worried about Omicron? Guess what? After 90 days, the vaccine they gave you is going to make you MORE likely to get infected from Omicron, not less. The longer you stay on the vaccine treadmill, the harder to get off in the future and the easier you’ll make it for the virus.In short, we’ve been lied to about the vaccine. It is protecting you less and...



