(Polish Justice) Minister Ziobro to ask Constitutional Tribunal to declare EU rule of mechanism incompatible with constitution

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Poland's Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro announced on Thursday he would ask the country's Constitutional Tribunal to declare the the EU rule of law conditionality mechanism is not compatible with the Polish constitution. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro reminded at Thursday's press conference that his ministry, as well as his party United Poland, were both against said EU mechanism, but prime minister Morawiecki agreed to its adoption. Ziobro also said that after "a thorough legal analysis it's absolutely certain that the conditionality mechanism is a solution glaringly incompatible with the Polish constitution". "That's why I have decided to file...



