Report: 93% of Polled Arab Residents of Jerusalem Prefer Israeli Rule to Palestinian Authority

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A new poll of Arab residents of Jerusalem by a Palestinian media outlet found that 93% of them prefer to remain under Israeli rule and would not give up their Israeli identity card. Arab residents of Jerusalem are, for the most part, not Israeli citizens, but can request citizenship if they wish. Those who are not citizens carry a special ID card allowing them freedom of movement within Israel proper.



