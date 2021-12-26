SHOCK As 4th Football Player Dies This Week – Algerian Sofiane Loukar Dead After Suffering Heart Attack

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

SHOCK As 4th Football Player Dies This Week – Algerian Sofiane Loukar Dead After Suffering Heart AttackAlgerian footballer Sofiane Loukar has died after collapsing during a match on Saturday in the Algerian 2nd football league. Loukar, who plays for MC Saïda, suffered a heart attack with medical staff unable to revive him. The Algerian is the fourth football player to die this week from cardiac arrest.The 30-year-old team captain fell to the ground in Saturday’s match against ASM Oran without taking contact from another player. Medical staff immediately rushed to the scene to resuscitate him but were unable to save...



