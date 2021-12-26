UK: Covid jab teams 'could go door-to-door to homes of unvaccinated in low uptake areas': Ministers mulling a more direct approach to convince millions of unjabbed Brits to get the vaccine, as infections continue to soar

December 26, 2021

Unvaccinated people could be paid a visit by Covid jab teams hoping to get more people protected from the virus, according to reports. Government Ministers are set to be considering a plan where door-to-door visits would be made in areas with low uptake of the vaccine, as another way to tackle soaring infection rates. The tactic would also help encourage people who may want to get jabbed but who don't have easy access to vaccine centres. A Cabinet Minister told the Mail on Sunday: "I think anything that encourages the vaccine-hesitant is sensible. "The mood in the country is hardening...



