Woman Killed in Fiery Freak Accident While Pumping Gas in Florida, Troopers Say

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Good Samaritan helped move 2 children in the car away from fire, according to FHPA woman was killed in a fire at a gas station Wednesday afternoon in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The victim was putting gas in her car when another driver backed into the pump, causing it to overturn and trap the woman against her vehicle, troopers said. FHP said that the exposed gasoline erupted in flames, and the fire was extinguished by crews from several different departments. A good Samaritan, 34-year-old Jared Pierson, helped the victim’s two children fight the uncontrollable flames, and...



Read More...