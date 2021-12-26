Wuhan Lab Hosts Conference On How To Avoid Lab Leaks

December 26, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"The Wuhan Institute of Virology – the laboratory believed to be the source of the COVID-19 pandemic – hosted an international conference advising scientists and research institutes on proper laboratory safety measures. The event – the International Training Course on Biosafety Laboratory Management and Technology – comes amidst America’s top health and intelligence publicly supporting the theory, however, that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab’s manipulation of “killer” bat coronaviruses, funded in part by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, created strains of SARS-like viruses that possessed the capacity for “direct human...



