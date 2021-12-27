30 Years On, Poll Finds 63% of Russians Regret the Collapse of the USSR

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Thirty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, a significant majority of Russians continue to feel nostalgia for their country’s communist past, according to a recent survey from the country’s leading independent polling agency. In the Levada Center’s poll, published on Friday, 63 percent of Russian respondents expressed regret over the breakup of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991. The sentiment was strongest among Russians aged 55 and older, 84 percent of whom described the dissolution as a tragic event. By contrast, a mere 28 percent of respondents said that they did not regret the demise...



