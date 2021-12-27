‘Being like this isn’t healthy’: TikToker says she called Verizon to check ex’s messages, sparking debate over partner surveillance

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

TikTok users are sharing ways in which they surveil their romantic partners over concerns of infidelity, raising serious ethical questions about technology and dating in the modern era. A video posted to the app earlier this month appears to show just how pervasive such surveillance has become, sparking widespread debate on a range of issues such as trust and boundaries. The video, which has been viewed more than 740,000 times, details how TikTok user @thearmanim allegedly attempted to obtain an ex-boyfriend’s cell phone messages by contacting his service provider.... ...Others began sharing techniques that they claimed allowed them to keep...



Read More...