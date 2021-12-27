Brickbat: Free to Be

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit from a Christian photographer seeking to overturn a New York law that would require her to photograph gay weddings. Emilee Carpenter said the law violates her First and 14th Amendment rights. But Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. said the law simply seeks "to guarantee that businesses purporting to serve the public truly do serve the public."

The post Brickbat: Free to Be appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...