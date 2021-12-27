'Can I ask you guys to shut it down?' Moment Chicago 'Karen' gatecrashes neighbor's Christmas party at 11:10pm to demand music is stopped music at 11:10pm – only to be unceremoniously escorted straight back out



This is the moment a so-called Karen trespassed into a family's home in Chicago to complain about the noise of their Christmas party - only to be quickly thrown out by furious family members. The video, posted on TikTok by user Katy Ileana, shows a family delighting in Christmas celebrations as they open presents in their kitchen on the evening of December 24, as is traditional for many Hispanic Americans. Suddenly, a grey haired, bespectacled woman enters through the kitchen door with her arms in the air and says: 'Can I ask you guys to shut it down? 'It's about...



