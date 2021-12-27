[Catholic Caucus] Cardinal Blase Cupich publishes policy implementing Traditionis custodes

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

[Catholic Caucus] Cardinal Blase Cupich publishes policy implementing Traditionis custodesShortly after the Congregation for Divine Worship responded to questions regarding Pope Francis' Motu propio, Cardinal Cupich implements a policy that goes into effect 25 January -- an opportunity to express the unity of the Church and to offer a 'concrete manifestation of the acceptance of the Council's teaching'.by Sr Bernadette Mary Reis, fspJust two days after Christmas, on the Feast of St John the Evangelist, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, has issued a policy governing the celebration of the pre-Vatican rites in that Archdiocese. This policy follows the 18 December...



Read More...