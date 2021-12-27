China Develops A.I. ‘Prosecutor’ Capable of Evaluating Crimes and Filing Charges

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (A.I.) system that can examine “evidence” and charge people with “crimes,” as defined by China’s totalitarian parody of a Western justice system. The developers claim the A.I. prosecutor is over 97 percent accurate when it files charges. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Sunday reported the system was “built and tested by the Shanghai Pudong People’s Procuratorate, the country’s largest and busiest district prosecution office.” The project was managed by the “big data and knowledge management laboratory” at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which predicted the robo-prosecutor would reduce the workload of...



