China's industrial profit growth tumbles as raw material prices fall

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand. Profits rose 9.0% on-year in November to 805.96 billion yuan ($126.54 billion), well off the 24.6% gain reported in October.... ...Zhu Hong, senior statistician at NBS, said while state efforts to cool soaring wholesale prices in November took cost pressures off downstream industries, the curbs meant the contribution from the mining and raw material sectors to overall profit growth weakened.......



