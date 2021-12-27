Crossbow-Armed Man Tried To Assassinate Queen Over 'Racial Discrimination'

The crossbow-armed man who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day said he was motivated by anger over colonialism and racial discrimination.

A video of Jaswant Singh Chail posted just 24 minutes before his assassination attempt shows the culprit ranting in a distorted voice.

The suspect, who is seen wearing a white mask and a black hoodie, states, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the Royal Family.”

He goes on to state that the attack is “revenge” for the 1919 Amritsar massacre, which took place 7 years before Queen Elizabeth was even born.

This is Jaswant Singh Chail who was arrested at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow.



“It’s also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race,” he added.

Chail got to within 500 meters of the Queen’s apartments at Windsor Castle before he was apprehended by armed officers.

The culprit had scaled a spiked outer wall using a rope ladder, immediately triggering alarms as he was spotted on surveillance cameras.

The Queen was having breakfast at the time of the incident and was immediately informed by police about the attempted attack.

The intruder, who is an Indian Sikh, was sectioned the Mental Health Act and the “mental health” explanation appears to be the dominant narrative despite the culprit himself directly stating his motive for the attempted assassination.

During the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Massacre of Amritsar, colonial troops killed around 379 people during a protest, injuring 1200 more.

