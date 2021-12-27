Day 377: Waiting for Promises by Faith – Devotional

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

When God says to humankind, “Believe,” he demands something that’s wholly beyond reason. Faith is totally illogical. Its very definition has to do with something unreasonable. Scripture tells us, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1, NKJV). We’re being told in short, “There is no tangible substance, no visible evidence.” Despite this, we’re asked to believe. I’m addressing this subject for an important reason. Right now, all over the world, multitudes of believers are bowed low in discouragement. The fact is that we’re all going to continue facing discouragement in...



