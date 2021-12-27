Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell Blasts ‘Pathetic Dad’ Who Said ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ to Biden

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

California Democrat Eric Swalwell blasted the father who said, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” to Joe Biden during last week’s holiday call and said that he and the Republicans who thought the quip was funny are “indecent to the core.” The congressman who had an alleged affair with a Chinese spy for several years and inexplicably still sits on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security Committees jumped to Twitter on Christmas Day to attack the Oregon father who delivered the LGB joke during the White House holiday call.



