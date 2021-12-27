Dr. Fauci: You Should 'Stay Away' From Your New Year's Eve Plans Even If Vaccinated

December 27, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday Americans should stay away from large gatherings for New Year's Eve even if people are fully vaccinated with boosters because they would not know if others are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. "I do wonder we are approaching New Year’s Eve at the end of this week, a lot of people have got events and gatherings planned, and I know you said it’s OK to be with friends and family if you’re vaccinated and boosted, but what is your advice to people about larger settings for New Year’s parties?" CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked. "Kaitlan,...



