Driver Plows Into Children In Wilton Manors, Florida; At Least 2 Dead

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – At least 2 children were killed and three others were injured after the driver of a vehicle mowed them down in Wilton Manors Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told WPLG in addition to the 2 fatalities, three other kids were taken to Broward Health Medical Center — with one child listed as critical and the others in stable condition. Residents were being asked to avoid the area as police conducted an investigation.



