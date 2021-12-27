DuckDuckGo Signals Entry Into Desktop Browser Market

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Gabriel Weinberg’s DuckDuckGo is taking aim at the desktop browser market, betting that default privacy-centric settings will provide safer alternatives to Google’s Chrome and Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browsers. The upstart search engine company says it is building a desktop browser from scratch with the same privacy-enhancing defaults that makes the DuckDuckGo search engine popular with privacy advocates. Weinberg, who co-founded DuckDuckGo in 2008 and expanded beyond search into email protection and mobile app tracking, said the new desktop browser will attempt to make things simple for confused web surfers. "No complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no 'levels' of privacy protection...



Read More...