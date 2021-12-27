Establishment Media Outlets Crash Without Donald Trump in the White House

December 27, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

No Donald Trump in the White House to drive the news cycle means establishment media outlets are being abandoned, 2021 year-end figures released Monday reveal, as multinational corporate control of America’s news is rejected by the very audiences it seeks to engage. AP reports cable news networks were the main form of evening entertainment for millions of Americans last year. Now those legacy television outlets, alongside digital and print news organizations are suffering in a post-Trump world. Big time. In 2021, weekday prime-time viewership dropped 38 percent at CNN, 34 percent at Fox News Channel and 25 percent at MSNBC,...



