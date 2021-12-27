The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Experts: DeSantis Policies So Bad He’s Now Infecting Record Numbers In California And New York

TALLAHASSEE, FL—According to experts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's COVID policies are so bad they are starting to cause skyrocketing COVID infection rates in leftist states.

